Ogun seals gas factories, attributes recurrent explosions to adulterated industrial gas

Following the recurrence of gas explosions in Ogun State in the last one week, the state government, yesterday sealed two gas factories and an outlet in Abeokuta, the state capital. This was just as the state recorded another gas explosion in the early hours of Friday which injured three persons. The explosion occurred on the premises of CSCC, a construction company in Onikoko area of the city.

Two artisans and a teacher were affected by the ex-plosion. The Onikoko incident was the fifth in the series of the ugly development in the state within a week, leaving no fewer than 11 persons dead. Worried about these occurrences, the state government on Thursday constituted a Special Committee on Gas Explosion to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the gas explosions.

The Committee, led by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, and other top government functionaries, visited the scenes of the incidents on a fact finding mission. They also visited the scene of the incident at Onikoko and were able to trace the outlet, where the gas was purchased to Omida area of the town and sealed it.

The two main factories that supplied gas and oxygen to retailers at Idi-Ori and Obada -Oko axis of the state were equally sealed. Addressing stakeholders at a meeting on the explosions, Ogunbanwo, described the incidents as serious challenges that must be addressed as a matter of urgency. He maintained that the safety and well-being of the people of the state was non-negotiable, saying that the government was determined to get to the root of the matter.

