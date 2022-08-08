Ogun senator tackles Amosun over 2019 election

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, has said it is not only regrettable, but also shameful for the former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, to have said the 2019 governorship election was rigged by the incumbent Dapo Abiodun.

Adeola who is popularly known as Yayi said, Amosun “is suffering from over bloated ego and yet to recover from his failure at the polls”.

Adeola who is the Ogun West senatorial standard bearer for the APC in 2023 elections made this disclosure while reacting to the statement credited to Amosun that, Abiodun never won the 2019 governorship, but was rigged in.

Amosun was said to have uttered this during the 50th anniversary of Abeokuta Club and had also promised to work against the re-election of Gov Dapo Abiodun in 2023.

Amosun had on Friday said, the election that produced Abiodun was fraudulent, vowing that he would ensure removal of the governor come 2023.

But, Adeola while reacting to Amosun’s allegation in a statement made available to journalists at Abeokuta, the state capital on Sunday, said Amosun, rather than sulking or attempting to twist history should know that “the victory of Abiodun in 2019 election has its origin in the revolt of the majority of the people of Ogun State against his lopsided oligarchic reign over a period of 8 years and his undemocratic, odious and obviously politically greedy attempt to impose all electoral candidates in 2019 elections from the state to the federal level with his cronies to the exclusion of all tendencies in Ogun State APC.

