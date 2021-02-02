Ogun: Serial killer shot dead in gun battle

Police in Ogun State have shot dead a suspected notorious cultist and serial killer, Owolabi Oludipe aka Somori. The suspect was killed in a gun battle with the police on Sunday at Odogbolu area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta. He said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the command for the past one year.

The suspect was wanted for the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , Ru n s ewe Segun, last November. He was also report-ed to have killed another person, Sunday Kayode Adegbuyi, in February 2020.

The suspect was also responsible for the killing of a rival Eiye cult group leader, Shoyombo Sanyaolu Fakoya, in November 2020 during a supremacy battle between the two groups.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was sighted at Ita- Ado area of Odogbolu where he and his fellow Aiye cult group members were planning another attack in the community.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stormed the area and on sighting the policemen, the gang engaged them in a shootout.

The PPRO said that in the ensuing shootout, the cult leader, “Somori,’’ was shot and injured while others escaped into the bush with their operational weapons. He added: “The wounded suspect was quickly taken to hospital, but died while receiving treatment.

“He confessed to all the killings on the hospital bed before he gave up the ghost. Recovered from him are assorted charms which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.”

Oyeyemi recalled that another notorious serial killer terrorising Ijebu- Ode and its environs had earlier been neutralised by operatives of the command early last month in similar circumstances.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed a 24-hour surveillance of the town and its environs to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

