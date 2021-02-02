Metro & Crime

Ogun: Serial killer shot dead in gun battle

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have shot dead a suspected notorious cultist and serial killer, Owolabi Oludipe aka Somori. The suspect was killed in a gun battle with the police on Sunday at Odogbolu area of the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta. He said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the command for the past one year.

 

The suspect was wanted for the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , Ru n s ewe Segun, last November. He was also report-ed to have killed another person, Sunday Kayode Adegbuyi, in February 2020.

 

The suspect was also responsible for the killing of a rival Eiye cult group leader, Shoyombo Sanyaolu Fakoya, in November 2020 during a supremacy battle between the two groups.

 

Oyeyemi said the suspect was sighted at Ita- Ado area of Odogbolu where he and his fellow Aiye cult group members were planning another attack in the community.

 

Acting on a tip-off, the police stormed the area and on sighting the policemen, the gang engaged them in a shootout.

 

The PPRO said that in the ensuing shootout, the cult leader, “Somori,’’ was shot and injured while others escaped into the bush with their operational weapons. He added: “The wounded suspect was quickly taken to hospital, but died while receiving treatment.

 

“He confessed to all the killings on the hospital bed before he gave up the ghost. Recovered from him are assorted charms which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.”

 

Oyeyemi recalled that another notorious serial killer terrorising Ijebu- Ode and its environs had earlier been neutralised by operatives of the command early last month in similar circumstances.

 

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed a 24-hour surveillance of the town and its environs to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-Adamawa guber candidate sues Buhari over insecurity

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…seeks N100bn compensation for victims, service chiefs’ sack A former governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Adamawa State, Said Lawal Uba, has taken President Muhammadu Buhari to a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over insecurity in the country. He is seeking an order of the court to compel the President to […]
Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Okowa picks bill, visits families   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.     The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.   The governor also […]
Metro & Crime

Three firm workers die in Kogi auto crash

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Three workers of BN Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident on Ajaokuta Road. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident. The accident, which occurred about 9.45am, involved a bus and Toyota car. A witness said both vehicles collided […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica