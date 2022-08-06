Ogun: So-Safe Corps arrest okada rider for attempting to rape, kill teenager

Operatives of the Ogun State security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a commercial motorcyclist, Idowu Adebayo for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape and kill a female passenger in Sango- Ota area of the state. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday for a case of abduction and attempted murder of one 17-year-old Blessing John, who was her passenger. Residents of Ayegbe village, Lisa in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, were said to have reported at Lisa/Oluke Divisional Headquarters of the Corps that Adebayo was seen struggling with the teenage girl at about 6:30pm on Tuesday. It was gathered that the victim had gone to Joju market, Sango Ota in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area, to get vegetables for her mother. While returning home, the victim saw Adebayo, who was riding his okada, stopped him and negotiated the fare to Joju market with him. According to a statement released from the Office of the State Commander of the corps, Soji Ganzallo, it was learnt that “the Okada rider took the girl from Abule Iroko via Itoki village to a bush in Ayegbe village and attempted to rape and kill her before she was rescued by some farmers, who heard her call for help and rushed to the scene, while So-Safe was contacted.” Ganzallo said that the victim was rescued by the operations team of the corps, who promptly apprehended the suspect.
