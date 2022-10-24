News

Ogun: Soldiers allegedly kill two brothers for smuggling rice

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Pandemonium broke out in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State when some men of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot and killed two siblings for allegedly smuggling foreign rice.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, angered the youths of the area who blocked the Sango-Idiroko international road in protest.

The angry mob reportedly attacked an officer of the Nigeria Air Force, killing him in retaliation.

New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the officers accosted the elder brother in an attempt to seize his vehicle which contained bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“In the course of the altercation between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. Saheed rushed to the scene and the two of them were shot dead by the soldiers. We don’t know when soldiers become customs officers,” a source, who simply identified herself as Adekemi, told our correspondent.

It was gathered that the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings.

The mob had set bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko international road, affecting vehicular movements for hours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NEPC’S EXPORT EXPANSION GRANT: HOW UNEXPLAINED EXCLUSION AFFECTS WOMEN, OTHERS IN GARMENT INDUSTRY FROM BENEFITING

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*’We applied, confirmed but received nothing – Garment Factory Owners’ *’We need the grant, others have benefit, our industry badly affected’ Towards achieving and unlocking human potential on a transformational scale, the world has moved along the line of investing in gender equality and women’s empowerment. Before the world gets there, some women of virtues […]
News

Strive to be self-reliant, CEHRD urges Bayelsa women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organisation, known as Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), at the weekend urged Bayelsa women to start utilizing their socio-cultural and economic rights in the society in order to be self-reliant.   Speaking during an entrepreneurship training organised by the NGO, with support from the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, […]
News Top Stories

NCC boosts FG’s revenue with N344.71bn in 5 years

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has contributed to the revenue drive of the Federal Government by generating and remitting N344.71 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed this yesterday while briefing the House Committee on Telecommunications during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica