Ogun: Soldiers allegedly kill two brothers for smuggling rice

Pandemonium broke out in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State when some men of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot and killed two siblings for allegedly smuggling foreign rice.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, angered the youths of the area who blocked the Sango-Idiroko international road in protest.

The angry mob reportedly attacked an officer of the Nigeria Air Force, killing him in retaliation.

New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the officers accosted the elder brother in an attempt to seize his vehicle which contained bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“In the course of the altercation between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. Saheed rushed to the scene and the two of them were shot dead by the soldiers. We don’t know when soldiers become customs officers,” a source, who simply identified herself as Adekemi, told our correspondent.

It was gathered that the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings.

The mob had set bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko international road, affecting vehicular movements for hours.

