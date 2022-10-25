Ogun: Soldiers kill 2 brothers over alleged rice smuggling

… mob reportedly kill Air Force officer in retaliation

Pandemonium broke out over the weekend in Owode, Yewa South Local government Area of Ogun State, when some men of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot and killed two siblings for allegedly smuggling foreign rice.

The incident which happened on Sunday angered the youths of the area who blocked the Sango-Idiroko international road in protest. The angry mob reportedly attacked an officer of the Nigeria Air Force, killing him in retaliation. New Telegraph gathered that, trouble started when the officers accosted the elder of the brothers in an attempt to seize his vehicle which contained bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“In the course of the altercation between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. Saheed rushed to the scene and the two of them were shot dead by the soldiers. We don’t know when soldiers become customs officers,” a source who simply identified herself as Adekemi told our correspondent.

It was gathered that, the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings. The mob had set bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko international road, affecting vehicular movements for hours. The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, adding that the slain Air Force officer was in uniform when he unknowingly ran into the mob who lynched him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday. I think it was caused by an argument between them (the two brothers) and men of the Nigerian Army. We are still investigating. “But do you know that the people killed an Air Force officer who was just passing on his own? He was just going on his own, he had nothing to do with the crisis.

They just mobbed him and killed him because he was in uniform. “Anyway, investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Homicide section to take over the matter.

The situation has been brought under control. The area is calm now. The DPO of Owode and some other policemen were able to move into the scene quickly. But unfortunately, the Air Force officer was killed.”

