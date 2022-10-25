Metro & Crime

Ogun: Soldiers kill 2 brothers over alleged rice smuggling

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

 

… mob reportedly kill Air Force officer in retaliation

Pandemonium broke out over the weekend in Owode, Yewa South Local government Area of Ogun State, when some men of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot and killed two siblings for allegedly smuggling foreign rice.

The incident which happened on Sunday angered the youths of the area who blocked the Sango-Idiroko international road in protest. The angry mob reportedly attacked an officer of the Nigeria Air Force, killing him in retaliation. New Telegraph gathered that, trouble started when the officers accosted the elder of the brothers in an attempt to seize his vehicle which contained bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“In the course of the altercation  between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. Saheed rushed to the scene and the two of them were shot dead by the soldiers. We don’t know when soldiers become customs officers,” a source who simply identified herself as Adekemi told our correspondent.

It was gathered that, the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings. The mob had set bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko international road, affecting vehicular movements for hours. The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, adding that the slain Air Force officer was in uniform when he unknowingly ran into the mob who lynched him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday. I think it was caused by an argument between them (the two brothers) and men of the Nigerian Army. We are still investigating. “But do you know that the people killed an Air Force officer who was just passing on his own? He was just going on his own, he had nothing to do with the crisis.

They just mobbed him and killed him because he was in uniform. “Anyway, investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Homicide section to take over the matter.

The situation has been brought under control. The area is calm now. The DPO of Owode and some other policemen were able to move into the scene quickly. But unfortunately, the Air Force officer was killed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three boys drown in River Buruku

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Two young boys and a two year old child were drowned in River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State while swimming on Christmas Day.   The deceased identified as Chiater Achir aged 18 and Aondongu Gbir both of Gboko Local Government Area and Aondosoo Iorliam, 2-years-old of Mbalagh also of Buruku Local […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill 2 security guards, shoot 1 Chinese national, abduct two others in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Armed bandits are said to have killed two security guards, shot one Chinese and abducted two other Chinese nationals working on the Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Dam project in Niger State. Confirming the incident, Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, however, said he is only aware […]
Metro & Crime

Phone snatching turns deadly in Kano as physiotherapist killed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Gangs of GSM phone snatchers have taken over Kano with residents facing the likelihood of losing their lives or their phones to the thieves. The recent incidence is that of one Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim, a physiotherapist with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital who was last night stabbed to death […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica