Ogun Speaker laments deplorable office accommodation

The Speaker of Ogun State House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, yesterday lamented the deplorable state of office accommodation at the Assembly complex, saying four lawmakers shared a toilet facility. Oluomo expressed the displeasure at the lack of toilet facilities at the Assembly complex when Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the 2021 budget proposal to the lawmakers at the complex.

The speaker had expressed the same concern exactly a year ago while Abiodun was presenting his first annual budget in office. Apparently disturbed by the governor’s disinterest in addressing the challenges of the lawmakers one year after, the speaker reechoed the need to address the infrastructure decay at the assembly complex.

“Letmestateitheresirthat apart from the speaker and the deputy speaker, no other member of the House has anteroom, not to talk of having a secretariat to themselves. “It is appalling to mention that it is one toilet to four honourable members in this assembly,” Oluomosaidinhis welcomeaddress, drawingapplause from his colleagues.”

