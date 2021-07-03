Ogun State deputy governor, Salako- Oyedele, others back Musa as chair of Ado-Odo/Ota

The ambitions of Engineer Sheriff Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to become the next chairman of Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Council, Ogun State, have received a boost with the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, leading a group of residents of the area to back him as the consensus candidate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Musa’s selection by the leaders of the area is seen as a product of painstaking deliberations about who would take the highly industrialised local government to the next level. He is a former staff of First Bank Nigeria Plc, and is believed to have the needed experience and exposure as a vibrant youth to reposition the local government. Musa said that: “Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government requires a knowledgeable and vibrant individual, and because Ado-Odo/Ota is a very vast local government and because of concentration of industries here, it begs for a lot of social amenities.

“We have the largest population in Ogun State and nobody can contest that. So, in that wise, we need somebody who has the experience to negotiate with both the federal and state governments in order to bring the needed development.’’ Many residents of the area expressed joy with the choice of Musa for the coveted office of the chairman. While expressing appreciation to the stakeholders in the local government, they urged the people of the area to cooperate with Musa; “when he is eventually sworn-in as the chairman of the local government after he must have won the election as expected.”

