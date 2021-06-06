Ogun state’s sustainable revolution in food production

Vision drives mission. Amidst the extra challenges and uncertainties wrought by the impacts of the recent past outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, globally, with no exception to a particular country, a handful of governors and other political office holders are under pressure to deliver on their mandate.

The Ogun State helmsman, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is no exception. However, his unyielding commitment to building a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable society has separated him from the pack as he has distinguished himself among the rest, and he quickened his pace and doubled his efforts in all spheres of the state’s life.

Among the key sectors that have formed the administration’s roadmap that is anchored on the acronym, ISEYA, is agriculture which is designed to fast-track the economy of the state, despite the sharp drop in the monthly allocation accruing from the Federation Account.

Globally, agriculture remains the greatest and fundamentally the most important sector of all industries as a proven driver of poverty reduction and a boost to the socio-economic well-being of a people.

It is a poverty-eradicating initiative that provides inputs, service support and training required for farmers through a single-digit loan and guaranteed off-taker. Essentially, the ABP is an initiative of the administration’s commitment to increasing food production and to creating employment opportunities for the people of Ogun State, especially youths and women involved in agriculture and another avenue to boost the nation’s self-sufficiency in food production.

Thus, the agricultural agenda of the administration is one of the most ambitious in the country, with well over 80,000 individuals in line for linkage to land, market, credit facilities, market and training.

An approval of the road map by the current administration has had direct relation to food security, job creation and agricultural industrialisation which are pursued in an inclusive manner that deliberately incorporate youths and small-holder farmers.

It could be noted that one of the obstacles to youth involvement in agriculture and sustainable investments in agricultural value chain opportunities, especially in primary production, remains the access to land and difficult in linking farmers, including potential ones, to land and agricultural mechanisation, especially in South-West, Nigeria/Forest zone where a difficult terrain exists, in addition to other socio-economic factors limiting access to agricultural land

Like this: Like Loading...