Ogun student, mother hire thugs, beat teachers

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A secondary school student, Joshua Joseph and his mother on Tuesday allegedly hired some thugs and assaulted teachers of Toyon High School in Ere, Ado-Odo area of Ogun State.

This attack came despite the strategies put in place by the state government to tackle juvenile delinquencies in schools.

The ugly trend of assault on teachers remains unabated despite the mandatory undertaking forms recently signed by parents, as part of the efforts to curb the act assault in the state.

New Telegraph reports that in the last quarter of 2021, more than four teachers were beaten by their students and in some cases, in connivance with hoodlums, a development which had attracted criticism from stakeholders in the state.

And on Tuesday, the act once again reared its ugly when a student, his mother and the hired thugs were said to have stormed the school, located in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, and descended heavily on about three teachers, inflicting injuries on them.

New Telegraph learnt that the management of the school had earlier prevented Joseph from entering the class because of his hairstyle.

A teacher identified as Mr Kabir Azeez had told the student to go and cut his hair before he would be allowed into the classroom.

But, Joshua was said to have returned to the school with his mum and a thug, who attacked the teachers.

A source said: “Three teachers were beaten – Messrs Abel Thomas, Kabir Azeez and Adegun Adekunle. The car that was destroyed belongs to Mr Jolayemi Jeromu. One of the thugs, Posu Baale, was the one who smashed the car’s windscreen.”

The Vice Principal of the school, Mrs Mariam Onilogbo confirmed the development.

