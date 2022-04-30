News

Ogun students disown colleagues seeking Abiodun disqualification

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have disowned a student group calling for the disqualification of Governor Dapo Abiodun from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries. A group, Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY) had written a petition to the national leadership of APC, seeking the disqualification of Abiodun from participating in the forthcoming governorship election over alleged fraud.

COSSY, in the petition signed by its lawyer, Adeyemi Giwa asked the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to investigate the allegation of criminal offenses made against the governor while he lived abroad. Reacting, the leadership NANS and NOASS on Friday dissociated themselves from the petition, describing COSSY as a “faceless group” which has no affiliation with any recognised student organisations in the state. In a statement jointly signed by the Ogun State Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon Kehinde and the National President of NAOSS, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, they threatened to sue the coalition for alleged impersonation.

 

Our Reporters

