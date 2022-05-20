Ogun students endorse Abiodun for 2nd term

Hundreds of students in Ogun State on Thursday shut down major streets of the Abeokuta metropolis for a solidarity walk to drum up support for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term bid. The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), praised the governor for his achievements.

The students, who also carried placards, bearing different inscriptions to drive home their points, dissociated themselves from the previous rally allegedly staged by a group of students at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, where they demanded that party leaders must disqualify the governor from seeking a second term. The solidarity walk, which commenced at the Orí – Omi City Square in Sokori area of Abeokuta, took the students to the popular Lafenwa, Itoku and Kuto markets before it terminated at the State Secretariat Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where they were received by the state governor, Abiodun.

