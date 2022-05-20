News

Ogun students endorse Abiodun for 2nd term

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Hundreds of students in Ogun State on Thursday shut down major streets of the Abeokuta metropolis for a solidarity walk to drum up support for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term bid. The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), praised the governor for his achievements.

The students, who also carried placards, bearing different inscriptions to drive home their points, dissociated themselves from the previous rally allegedly staged by a group of students at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, where they demanded that party leaders must disqualify the governor from seeking a second term. The solidarity walk, which commenced at the Orí – Omi City Square in Sokori area of Abeokuta, took the students to the popular Lafenwa, Itoku and Kuto markets before it terminated at the State Secretariat Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where they were received by the state governor, Abiodun.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Legion laud Oyetola’s devt stride at 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Nigerian Legion has lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his development projects in the state especially creating an enabling environment for members of the Legion to thrive. Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the state, Comrade Oladimeji Olalere, spoke yesterday at the launch of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem held at the Government House, […]
News

Plateau to implement full judiciary, legislative autonomy

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

The dust over the implementation of autonomy for judiciary and legislative arms of government across the country has been settled in Plateau State, with the three arms of government reaching an agreement after series of negotiations on modalities for its operation.   Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this on Saturday, at a dinner and lecture to […]
News

Ousted Guinean leader, Conde, leaves country for medical check

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Guinean President Alpha Conde, ousted in a coup in September, boarded a plane on Monday to go abroad for a medical check-up, two sources said, without revealing his destination. Last month, the ruling junta said the ex-president would be allowed to travel on medical grounds but could not remain abroad for more than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica