Metro & Crime

Ogun: Students hire hoodlums to attack, chase teachers away from school

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Students of Community High School, Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Monday allegedly hired suspected hoodlums to attack and send their teachers away from the school. This is coming barely one week after students of Unity High School, Kajola, Ibooro, in the same local government reportedly contracted thugs to beat up their teachers. The hoodlums who reported stormed the schools with dangerous weapons, descended on the teachers inflicting varying degrees of injuries on them. A source who confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday said the attackers invaded the school at about 10:45am on Monday and freely used weapons such as machetes and axes on Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji, before fleeing from the scene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Again, armed bandits attack military camp in Niger 

Posted on Author Reporter

…one soldier missing, many bandits injured Daniel Atori, Minna Barely three weeks after bandits attacked a Security Joint Task Force base in Allawa and Basa in Shiroro Local Government Area, about 60 of them invaded another military camp in Zazzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State leading to heavy casualties on the […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers raid Ebonyi bank, steal money

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Armed robbers yesterday invaded a commercial bank at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away a yet-tobe- disclosed amount of money. A source said the gunmen entered the popular Onueke Park after their operations at the bank where they had an encounter with policemen. “I was in an event […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica