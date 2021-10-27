Ogun: Students hire hoodlums to attack, chase teachers away from school

Students of Community High School, Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Monday allegedly hired suspected hoodlums to attack and send their teachers away from the school. This is coming barely one week after students of Unity High School, Kajola, Ibooro, in the same local government reportedly contracted thugs to beat up their teachers. The hoodlums who reported stormed the schools with dangerous weapons, descended on the teachers inflicting varying degrees of injuries on them. A source who confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday said the attackers invaded the school at about 10:45am on Monday and freely used weapons such as machetes and axes on Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji, before fleeing from the scene.

