Ogun: Students hire hoodlums to attack, chase teachers away from school

Students of Community High School, Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Monday allegedly hired suspected hoodlums to attack and send their teachers away from the school. This is coming barely one week after students of Unity High School, Kajola, Ibooro, in the same local government reportedly contracted thugs to beat up their teachers. The hoodlums who reported stormed the schools with dangerous weapons, descended on the teachers inflicting varying degrees of injuries on them. A source who confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday said the attackers invaded the school at about 10:45am on Monday and freely used weapons such as machetes and axes on Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji, before fleeing from the scene.
Related Articles
COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau
Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area. The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Again, armed bandits attack military camp in Niger
…one soldier missing, many bandits injured Daniel Atori, Minna Barely three weeks after bandits attacked a Security Joint Task Force base in Allawa and Basa in Shiroro Local Government Area, about 60 of them invaded another military camp in Zazzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State leading to heavy casualties on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Robbers raid Ebonyi bank, steal money
Armed robbers yesterday invaded a commercial bank at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away a yet-tobe- disclosed amount of money. A source said the gunmen entered the popular Onueke Park after their operations at the bank where they had an encounter with policemen. “I was in an event […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)