Ogun students lament state of Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta road

…give FG 14 days to commence work or face total shutdown of the road

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), have lamented the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta Expressway, saying the road has now become a death trap and the hotspot of kidnappers and armed robbers.

The students’ bodies also raised the alarm over the safety of motorists and other road users, especially students of various schools located along the expressway. They therefore gave the Federal Government a 14- day ultimatum to commence reconstruction of the road, failure to which students in the state would shut down the road in a massive protest.

They gave the ultimatum in a statement joint signed by the chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Comrade Simeon Damilola Kehinde and the National President of NAOSS, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi in Abeokuta yesterday.

The student bodies recalled that, no fewer than ten lives have been lost in various road traffic accidents as a result of the deplorable condition of the road. They also recalled the recent kidnapping incident of two students of the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, located along the road.

They lamented that, armed robbers and kidnappers have taken advantage of the poor state of the road to wreak havoc on unsuspecting members of the public.

