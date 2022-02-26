News

Ogun: Suspected ritualist arrested with stolen one-year-old child

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Special Squad of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, the So- Safe Corps, has arrested a suspected ritualist, Alani Sunday with a child in his possession. The suspect was arrested during a routine patrol at Tolase Village, Odeda Local Government Area of the state. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, disclosed this to journalists on Friday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested “while he was attempting to escape with a child of about one and a half years old.” The So Safe PRO said, the suspect had confessed to the corps that he had taken the kidnapped child to his accomplices, who it was said, are kidnappers and ritualists. “Upon interrogation by the Ilugun Special Squad of the Corps, Alani Sunday, who claimed to be an indigene of Ogun State, confessed that he was taking the child to his other co-kidnappers/ritualists,” Yusuf explained.

 

