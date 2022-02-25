Ogun: Suspected ritualist arrested with ‘stolen’ one-year-old child

The Special Squad of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, the ‘So-Safe Corps’, has arrested a suspected ritualist, Alani Sunday with a child in his possession.

The suspect was arrested during a routine patrol at Tolase village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf disclosed this to journalists on Friday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested “while he was attempting to escape with a child of about one and a half years old.”

The ‘So-Safe’ PRO said, the suspect had confessed that he had taken the kidnapped child to his accomplices, who it was said, are kidnappers and ritualists.

“Upon interrogation by the Ilugun Special Squad of the Corps, Alani Sunday, who claimed to be an indigene of Ogun State, confessed that he was taking the child to his other co-kidnappers/ritualists,” Yusuf explained.

He added that an ATM card and a handset were also found on the suspect.

He stated further that: “The suspect and the items found on him were transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Odeda Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...