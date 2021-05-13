Ogun takes delivery of first batch of ICT-enbaled buses

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has taken delivery of high capacity new mass transit buses in preparation for the take-off of the state mass transit transport programme. Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Gbenga Dairo, who took delivery of the buses in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the buses, equipped with modern technological capabilities, were acquired to boost public transport system in the state.

He said the mass transit scheme was part of government’s deliberate efforts at modernising and promoting efficiency in the transport sector, as contained in its urban renewal programme. The new buses, which represented the first batch, were designed to have better capacity and reliability than a conventional bus system with a view to providing commuters a safe, affordable, fast and pleasurable experience on the roads. Dairo noted that taking delivery of the buses was a testimony to the commitment and readiness of the Governor Dapo Abiodun- led administration to strengthen local economy through transport development, thereby creating jobs along the value chain of transportation system. “This is a commendable fulfilment of promise made two weeks ago by Governor Dapo Abiodun. It is also cheering news for the good people of Ogun State as regards commencement of bus mass transit scheme in the state.”

