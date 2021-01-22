Ogun tanker explosion victim dies in hospital

One of the injured victims of the Tuesday fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has died. The 42-year-old man, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, died yesterday morning.

The FMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, told journalists yesterday that the deceased was admitted to the hospital with 96 per cent flame burn injury. The fuel-laden tanker lost control after a brake failure and crashed into vehicles while descending from an overhead bridge at the Kuto area of Abeokuta. The tanker exploded, leaving three people dead while six others were seriously injured.

Orisajo said the deceased was receiving treatment alongside the other two victims at the hospital. He said: “On admission, he (the deceased) along with the two other patients were commenced on intravenous fluid resuscitation in accordance with the established protocols for the management of burns. “Following the observed difficulty in passing urine, he was scheduled for dialysis, but he died in the early hours of today before dialysis could be carried out on him.” Orisajo added that the FMC Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, expressed regret over the demise of the patient and sympathised with the family of the deceased. Musa-Olomu, however, said the two other patients were in stable condition and responding to treatment.

