Metro & Crime

Ogun tanker explosion victim dies in hospital

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

One of the injured victims of the Tuesday fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has died. The 42-year-old man, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, died yesterday morning.

The FMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, told journalists yesterday that the deceased was admitted to the hospital with 96 per cent flame burn injury. The fuel-laden tanker lost control after a brake failure and crashed into vehicles while descending from an overhead bridge at the Kuto area of Abeokuta. The tanker exploded, leaving three people dead while six others were seriously injured.

Orisajo said the deceased was receiving treatment alongside the other two victims at the hospital. He said: “On admission, he (the deceased) along with the two other patients were commenced on intravenous fluid resuscitation in accordance with the established protocols for the management of burns. “Following the observed difficulty in passing urine, he was scheduled for dialysis, but he died in the early hours of today before dialysis could be carried out on him.” Orisajo added that the FMC Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, expressed regret over the demise of the patient and sympathised with the family of the deceased. Musa-Olomu, however, said the two other patients were in stable condition and responding to treatment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Veteran journalist, poet, Eddie Aderinokun, dies at 80

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A veteran journalist, poet, sports administrator and former Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun, is dead. He died during a brief illness on Sunday at 80, a source close to the family told New Telegraph.   “With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to […]
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla There was pandemonium Thursday morning along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway as a tanker conveying about 55,000 litres of petrol, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control and exploded around Toyota Bus Stop, Ladipo area of Lagos. . Although as at the time of filing this report it couldn’t be ascertained if […]
Metro & Crime

Video: IG orders probe of policemen dehumanising lady

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered investigation into a viral video showing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers humiliating a lady. The 25-year-old lady, who claimed to have just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, was found in the home of a suspected armed robber at the Apata area of Ibadan, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica