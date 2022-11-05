Ogun targets 7.2 million enrollees in health insurance scheme

Ogun State government, on Friday disclosed that it is targeting to enroll 7.2 million residents of the state in its health insurance scheme. The Executive Secretary of the state insurance agency, Dr. Afolabi Dosumu, disclosed this when members of the Civil Society in Malaria Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), paid him an advocacy visit in his office in Abeokuta, the state capital. Although, Dosumu said, they already have 51,000 res-idents registered under the scheme, but their aim is to cover the entire population of the state. He listed some of the challenges confronting the agency to include: Lack of insurance culture among the people, religious and cultural beliefs. Dosumu expressed optimism that with the new health insurance bill signed into law by President Mohammad Buhari, which makes health insurance mandatory for every Nigerian, more people would be encouraged to enroll under the health insurance scheme.

He explained that resident can enroll for the health insurance scheme for as little as N12, 000 per annum. His words: “One of the major challenges that we have is this lack of insurance culture in the country or in the state. People definitely don’t believe in insurance, some have put religious or cultural beliefs that why should I be contributing money to the day that will fall sick and so on and so forth, but hopefully with the new law that was signed by the President that makes insurance mandatory for every citizen and resident of Nigeria, we will get there.

“We have over 51,000 people presently enrolled in the scheme in the state and that is across the 20 local governments and that is quite a lot and let me add that we have over 200 facilities both public and private that are currently working with us. “Our target is to cover the 7.2 million people in Ogun State.” Earlier in his remark, the state secretary of ACOMIN, Mr. Tayo Akinpelu, expressed the readiness of the organisation to partner the agency towards deepening the coverage of the health insurance scheme in the state. Akinpelu called on the state government to improve on the funding of the health sector.

