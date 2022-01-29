Ogun: Teenagers behead girlfriend, burn head for money ritual

Metro & Crime

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three teenage boys were in the early hours of Saturday arrested in Ogun State for allegedly beheading a girl, said to be in a relationship with one of them for money ritual.

New Telegraph learnt that, the suspects were caught by members of the community while burning the head of the girl.

The incident happened in Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspect are: Wariz Oladehinde, (17 years), Abdul Gafar Lukman (19) and Mustakeem Balogun (20).

It was gathered that, a community security guard, one Mr Segun Adewusi, had observed that some four boys were burning something suspected to a human head in a local pot.

The security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan Station, who went to the scene to get three of the boys arrested as one had fled before the police arrival.

A source, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the slain girl, identified as Rofiat, was a resident of Idi-Ape; she was a girlfriend to one Soliu, who is now in police net.

Soliu was said to have lured the girl to his room, where he held her down and asked one of his friends to slaughter her with a knife.

“The arrested suspects were identified as 17-year-old Wariz Oladeinde from Kugba, 19-year-old Abdulgafar Lukman from Kugba and Mustakeem Balogun from Bode Olude, all in Abeokuta. Soliu was the boyfriend of the girl, he ran away, but was later arrested.

“They killed Rofiat, cut off her head, packed the headless body in a sack and started burning the head in a pot. They told the police in the presence of a mammoth crowd that they wanted to use it for money ritual.

“The police have taken the body away to a mortuary,” a source told our correspondent on Saturday.

In a video made available to our correspondent, Mustakeem Balogun, said: “We wanted to use just her head alone for money ritual. Soliu strangled her and he told me to assist him and we cut off her head.”

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Oyeyemi added that, a short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased head were also recovered from the suspects.

 

