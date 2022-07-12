OGUN TESCOM inducts 108 principals, harps on efficiency

As part of the determination to enhance quality administration and management of its secondary school, the Ogun State Government has inducted no fewer than 108 new school principals, saying that induction of the newly principals is premised on fairness, merit and that competence is duly considered towards achieving standard in the education sector. The Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, while inducting the principals at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, advised them to be efficient in the discharge of their duties. Ifede, who also noted that principals should seek more knowledge to enhance their capacity as school heads, however, said that the exercise would go a long way in boosting the dynamics of injecting noble ideas into their various schools. He, therefore, applauded the state government for its consistent support to the Commission towards achieving quality delivery in the state’s school system. Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Dr. Abdulwaheed Olanloye said it was important for principals to evaluate teachers’ performance and observe the learning outcomes of students, even as he urged the principals to imbibe the culture of quality leadership, with a view to serving as role models to teachers and students, in order to enthrone a robust relationship with the members of staff to achieve optimal goals as administrators. Speaking on behalf of the new inductees, Mr. Bakare Olarewaju, expressed satisfaction with the promotion exercise, that led to their selection, while assuring the Commission that they would work diligently in their various schools to achieve quality standard and academic excellence.

