Education

Ogun TESCOM tasks principals on situation in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

To equip secondary school managers/leaders with relevant skills in managing critical situations in their schools or work environment, the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, said it is essential for principals of state public schools to develop their administrative skills in improving the capacity to manage stress. Ifede stated this during a training session organised by the Commission at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo. The theme of the training, which according to him, is “Up Skilling Critical Measures in Critical Times,” was designed to furnish the principals with the necessary skills to enable them to build their managerial perception and leadership potential during critical times  While saying it would also foster effective service delivery in the education sector, the TESCOM boss said: “I believe this training will enlighten you on how to manage critical situations in your schools. So, I implore you all to attune yourselves with the opportunities offered, as it will help to develop your administrative skills and improve capacity to manage stress.” Ifede, however, commended the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for the ongoing overhauling exercise in the education sector, which he noted is gradually yielding results. In his remarks, a Commissioner and Chairman of Training Committee at TESCOM, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi pointed out that the Commission deemed it expedient to acquaint the academic leaders with the rudiments of efficient administrative disposition to official duties. He urged them to always establish a cordial relationship with their subordinates, as this would go a long way in paving the way for peace and progress in their schools. The Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Dr. Abdulwaheed Olanloye said the training would enable the principals to manage pressure effectively so as to bring about more development in schools. Responding, the Chairperson of the All Nigerian Confederation of Secondary School Principals (ANCOPS), Dr. Ayodele Womiloju, who expressed satisfaction with the training session, said it would propel excellent service delivery among principals and their subordinates, adding that many leaders lack the propensity to improvise when required or suppress pressure

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Teachers strike grounds resumption of  primary schools in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Government Primary School Teachers in Edo State on Monday made good their threat by boycotting the scheduled  resumption date ordered by the state government. The primary school teachers had on January 18, 2021 declared a state-wide indefinite strike to protest against the non-fulfilment of its 10-point demands by the state government. In reaction, the state […]
Education

TFN launches incubation hub to drive education-focused projects

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A non-profit organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the Teach for Nigeria (TFN), which is committed to developing young leaders to address educational inequity across Nigeria, in partnership with NNPC/ SNEPCo and its Co-Venture Partners (Exxon, TUPNI and Nae) has launched an incubation programme, tagged Incubation Hub.   The incubation programme was launched to drive […]
Education

TRCN inducts 900 graduates, rates college high in ICT

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has inducted 900 graduates of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State into the teaching profession.   The inductees were among the successful candidates that sat for the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination conducted by TRCN, which was held at the college, as part of requirements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica