Ogun TESCOM tasks principals on situation in schools

To equip secondary school managers/leaders with relevant skills in managing critical situations in their schools or work environment, the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, said it is essential for principals of state public schools to develop their administrative skills in improving the capacity to manage stress. Ifede stated this during a training session organised by the Commission at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo. The theme of the training, which according to him, is “Up Skilling Critical Measures in Critical Times,” was designed to furnish the principals with the necessary skills to enable them to build their managerial perception and leadership potential during critical times While saying it would also foster effective service delivery in the education sector, the TESCOM boss said: “I believe this training will enlighten you on how to manage critical situations in your schools. So, I implore you all to attune yourselves with the opportunities offered, as it will help to develop your administrative skills and improve capacity to manage stress.” Ifede, however, commended the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for the ongoing overhauling exercise in the education sector, which he noted is gradually yielding results. In his remarks, a Commissioner and Chairman of Training Committee at TESCOM, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi pointed out that the Commission deemed it expedient to acquaint the academic leaders with the rudiments of efficient administrative disposition to official duties. He urged them to always establish a cordial relationship with their subordinates, as this would go a long way in paving the way for peace and progress in their schools. The Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Dr. Abdulwaheed Olanloye said the training would enable the principals to manage pressure effectively so as to bring about more development in schools. Responding, the Chairperson of the All Nigerian Confederation of Secondary School Principals (ANCOPS), Dr. Ayodele Womiloju, who expressed satisfaction with the training session, said it would propel excellent service delivery among principals and their subordinates, adding that many leaders lack the propensity to improvise when required or suppress pressure

