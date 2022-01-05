News

Ogun threatens to sanction private schools admitting expelled students

Posted on

The Ogun State Government yesterday threatened to sanction owners of private schools in the state that are admitting students expelled from public schools for assaulting teachers. The government vowed to name and shame any culpable pupil found engaging in violence activities in public schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, stated this at a press conference, held in Abeokuta, the state capital to unveil the strategies mapped out to tackle juvenile delinquencies in schools in the state. The commissioner said this became imperative following series of crimes being committed by the pupils in public schools in the State. Recall that some pupils in public schools reportedly attacked their teachers, while some were caught smoking hard drugs, and others were caught engaging in bloody fight which led to the closure of some schools last year.

Arigbagbu stressed that, the government would not only announce erring students publicly as a deterrent to others, but will also reward and award bestbehaved pupils who have distinguished themselves in academics and character. Arigbagbu said as a responsible government, it could not sit down and allow the continuous misbehaviour in the state’s public schools. The commissioner ascribed these misbehaviours to bad parenting, social media, peer group, wrong role models, economic situations.

 

Our Reporters

