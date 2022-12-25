Metro & Crime

Ogun: Three dead, six injured in Xmas day accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

 

 

Three persons have died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5.50am at the Kara turning of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, 18 persons who are all male adults were involved in the accident.

She said: “Six persons sustained various digress of injuries and unfortunately three persons were recorded death from the crash and the remaining people were unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved in the accident. A Toyota Haice bus with registration number, AYB 88 XP and another vehicle with no registration number on it.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed from the bus driver who made an attempt to overtake the truck, but was not successful, rather he lost control and hit the truck at the rear and the truck did not stop.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue Sagamu,” Okpe said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023 Elections: IYC calls on youths to get their PVCs ready

Posted on Author Reporter

    Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa     As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the spokesperson of the Ijaw Youth Council, Ebilade Ekerefe has beckoned on all youths from the region to make sure that they have their PVCs handy to enable them vote for a credible and competent candidate. Speaking at the weekend in […]
Metro & Crime

Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith. The group under the aegis of the […]
Metro & Crime

2023: ‘Tambuwal’s consultations in N’West successful’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The consultations by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in the North West geo-political zone towards gauging whether or not to aspire to the highest office in the land in 2023 ended on a successful note, his campaign team has said. He embarked on the consultation between February and early March 2022. Before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica