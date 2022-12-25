Ogun: Three dead, six injured in Xmas day accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three persons have died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5.50am at the Kara turning of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, 18 persons who are all male adults were involved in the accident.

She said: “Six persons sustained various digress of injuries and unfortunately three persons were recorded death from the crash and the remaining people were unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved in the accident. A Toyota Haice bus with registration number, AYB 88 XP and another vehicle with no registration number on it.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed from the bus driver who made an attempt to overtake the truck, but was not successful, rather he lost control and hit the truck at the rear and the truck did not stop.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue Sagamu,” Okpe said.

