Ogun: Three iPhones, bras, pants, N250,000 recovered from lunatic

Residents of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday found N250,000 cash, three iPhones, pants and bras from a lunatic. A week ago, two locally-made guns were reportedly found with another madman near Community High School in the Ibafo area of the state. It was learnt that some youths close to where the madman used to sit saw him make a call with one of the iPhones. When asked how he got the phone, the madman couldn’t give a satisfactory answer. Witnesses said the madman tried to escape from the scene, but the residents held him down. One of the witnesses said when the people searched the madman’s body and ‘luggage,’ they discovered two more iPhones, women’s pants, bras and money. A witness, who gave his name as Ade, said about noon, he was under the Mowe Bridge with his friends playing lotto when they saw the madman make a call and they decided to approach him. He said: “Immediately he saw me coming towards him, he tried to escape but my friends, who were watching us from the other side of the road, crossed to join me. We ordered him to sit on the ground. We then searched his body and luggage. To our surprise, the items were found with him. “The madman has been in Mowe bus stop for a long time. When some passers-by saw what we found on The lunatic him, they pounced on him and beat him. We handed him to the police. But the Mowe Police Division said they could not accommodate a lunatic in their station. Only God knows the person he was calling?” A trader, who gave her name as Yetunde, said the people persuaded the madman to tell them who he was talking to but he didn’t respond. She said: “Out of annoyance, people started to beat him. I wonder where a lunatic could get such an amount of money, phones and women’s pants and bras from. This is an eye-opener for every one of us in Mowe. Only God knows how many atrocities he has committed in Mowe. “He is probably working with some ritual killers, because I don’t know where he got the money and the phones from? Maybe the underwear belonged to the women he raped or killed and sold their body parts to ritualists. Everyone would have to be wary of people they think are lunatics.” A woman, who didn’t want her name in print, said there was one day she was going to Sagamu, about 5.30am, the same madman grabbed her breasts, but she couldn’t say anything for fear of being attacked. She said: “I was in the market when the information reached me that money, phones and underwear were found with him; that was why I came to see for myself. “That fateful day he grabbed my breasts, I couldn’t say a word. I left the scene and went on my way. But I cursed him. Thank God my curse has come to pass. That is how God will continue to expose those who pretend to be lunatics but hide under that to commit crimes in Mowe. I am grateful that he has been caught.” When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to get back to our correspondent. But he did not do that at press time.

Like this: Like Loading...