Ogun: Three suspected highway robbers arrested on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway  

Operative of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
According to the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected robbers were arrested on July 17, 2020.

The suspects: Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari, were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of of Owode Egba Division, SP Mathew Ediae, that a Mazda bus has been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.
Upon the distress call, Ediae quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene.
On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but were chased into the bush, where three among them were apprehended.
The two victims of their operation: a lady, Oluwakemi Oyegade, who was dispossessed of N545,000 and one itel phone, as well as the driver, Zacheaus Olaniyi, were escorted to the station.

 

The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle, consequent upon which they started beating them with machete before dispossessing them of their valuables.

 

Recovered from the arrested ones were: N99,700 and one itel phone.

 

The Command Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation and prosecution.

