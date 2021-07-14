Ogun to bar monarchs from attending political rallies

The Ogun State House of Assembly, Wednesday disclosed it is currently working on a bill that would bar traditional rulers in the state from attending political rallies.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo disclosed this during a public hearing on the bill, titled: ‘Traditional Council Bill 2021’.

The bill seeking to regulate burial and installation rites of traditional rulers has generated controversy in the state.

But, the Speaker said the proposed legislative framework goes beyond burial rites of the monarchs.

Oluomo said, the bill when passed into law would return the traditional institution to its pride of place and honour.

The Speaker insisted that, any politician that needs the support of a king should go to his palace to solicit for it rather than inviting them to rallies.

The Speaker, who lamented that the Yoruba traditional institution has been abused by some intruders, noted that it is “a disgrace for traditional rulers to be attending rallies with politicians.”

The Speaker, however, stressed that it is important to bar traditional rulers from attending political rallies so as to return the institution to its pride of place and honour.

