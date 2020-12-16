Ogun to build 260 classrooms, labs with N2.94bn

The Ogun State g ove rnme n t yesterday said it would spend N2.94billion for the construction of 260 classrooms, comprising 140 units of three blocks, 120 units of two blocks of classrooms and eight workshops/science laboratories across the state in the year 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this while defending his Min- istry’s budget proposal before the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Arigbabu added that N1billion was being set aside for the rehabilitation of existing structures in public schools across the state.

The Commissioner while presenting the total budget size of N7.81billion for the Ministry, noted that the estimate contained the capital expenditure of N5.4billion and the remaining N2.4billion to cater for recurrent expenditure while revenue target was put at N1.14billion.

However, Arigbabu outlined his ministry’s programmes to include payment of bursary/ scholarship, WAEC, National Business and Technical Examination, Basic Education Certificate Examination, Unified Examination, establishment of multilingual resource centre and provision of modern equipment amongst others.

Also, Provost of the state College of Health Technology, Ilese, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, equally presented a total budget size of N1.15bn for the next fiscal year with a renewed assurance of evolving more measures towards achieving excellence in health manpower training, thereby reducing infant and maternal morality as well as incidence of communicable diseases.

Oladunjoye gave the breakdown to include N510.7million for recurrent expenditure and the remaining N646.9million for various capital projects, with the institution’s revenue projection and subvention put at N241million next year.

