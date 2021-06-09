News

Ogun to create 14,000 new jobs through cotton production

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has commenced the cultivation of cotton on a 4,500-hectare of land as part of efforts to revive the textile industry in the country. The project, which was being executed in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Prime Anchor, was expected to provide 14,000 direct and indirect jobs in the cotton production sector. Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, said the farmland located in Aworo-Pedepo in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, was a follow up to the 10,000 hectares earlier provided for the Cotton Growers Association in the state.

Somorin explained that apart from the partnership with the CBN, which according to him would provide the needed funding to the grow ers, the state government had also entered into a synergy with Prime Anchor to link cotton producers to the industrial processes, especially the Joint Cotton Growers Association of Nigeria and Gateway Cotton Processing Limited, in which Ogun owned 20 per cent share. He added that the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, had led representatives of the National Cotton Association Nigeria, who also doubles as the Regional Manager of Arewa Cotton, Adebayo Olayemi, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Dotun Sorunke; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Tolu Bankole; Sunday Adegoke of the Department of Tree Crops and others officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the 4,500-hectare of land.

Somorin disclosed that 18 new tractors had been made available and deployed by Prime Anchor to facilitate the project, adding that “Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP) will also provide free extension services for the beneficiaries to ensure high productivity. “The 14,500-hectare farmland being cultivated for cotton production is to link farmers and youths who registered on the Ogun State Job Portal for job opportunities in the cotton value chain,” he said in the statement.

Our Reporters

