Ogun to digitalise state libraries

The Ogun State government yesterday expressed its determination to ensure that all the six state libraries are provided with necessary equipment and facilities towards upgrading them to e-library, function properly and make them more conducive to interested readers. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, made this known during a monitoring exercise at the Simeon Adebo Library, Abeokuta, pointing out that it was important for a library to be attractive to encourage seekers of knowledge.

Arigbabu, who assured that the Simeon Adebo Library would wear a new look in a few months’ time, revealed that the state library in Ijebu-Ode had been refur bished, promising that others would also be renovated in due course. The commissioner said the ministry had been working in collaboration with the Bureau of Information Technology to digitalise the libraries, stressing that the move would enable people all over the world access materials in a short time. “As a government, we will continue to support all units in the education sector, which the library is also part of, we are working together with the Bureau of Information Technology to digitalise our libraries to e-libraries, where all available materials can be accessed,” Arigbabu disclosed.

In his remarks, Director of State Libraries, Mr. Vincent Giwa, said databases for users would be electronicbased, while the six libraries in the state would be automated with the use of the fibre-optic, which would allow the libraries to be linked to the Internet.

Like this: Like Loading...