Education

Ogun to employ 5,000 teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Government has spoken of plans to employ at least 5,000 teachers for its public primary and secondary schools across the state.

 

Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede said that the teachers must be graduates with educational backgrounds so as to impart the right and relevant knowledge in modern pedagogue to the pupils and students with a view to enhancing new academic momentum in the state.

 

He disclosed this in Abeokuta in television programme anchored in a Yoruba, “Oju Koro” on Ogun State Television (OGTV), where he stated that on assumption to the office, the Commission deployed a strategy to pay unscheduled visits to schools, based on the dwindling academic standard in the state. According to Ifede, the strategy became necessary in order to transform the state’s education sector and bolster teachinglearning quality and standard towards achieving accelerated academic development. He, however, regretted that several schools were being deprived of quality and adequate teachers, a development which the TESCOM boss hinted, gave birth to the expedience of employing new teachers, under “Ogun Teach” scheme. Ifede said that the teachers to be recruited under the scheme would teach for two years before they could be considered or absorbed as full-fledged staff.

 

“We have taken the decision to employ teachers with maximum education qualifications in order to allow education thrive in the state,” Ifede said, even as he advised education stakeholders to involve old students’ associations, communities, and parents to execute projects that would advance education in the state as this would go a long way in assisting the state government in its ongoing transformation.

 

He, therefore, commended the present administration for its determination to revive the education system, which he said, was already gaining momentum.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Resign and start farming: ASUU blasts Minister of State for Education

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

  The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Tuesday described the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba’s assertion that striking lecturers should consider farming as an alternative profession, as a reflection of his shallow understanding of the academic profession and a reflection of the low premium that the government he is serving placed on education. […]
Education

Declare state of emergency on security NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the Federal Government to without delay, declare a state of emergency on security. In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary General of the Union, Dr. Mike Ene, condemned the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School in […]
Education

FG tasks unity colleges on reforms, quality education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…pledges to restructure schools     The Federal Government has said there was need to reform the method of teaching and learning in the 110 Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as ‘Unity Colleges’, in order to ensure  delivery of quality education in line with global best practices.   This came as the government pledged to address the challenges of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica