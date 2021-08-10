Ogun to employ 5,000 teachers

Ogun State Government has spoken of plans to employ at least 5,000 teachers for its public primary and secondary schools across the state.

Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede said that the teachers must be graduates with educational backgrounds so as to impart the right and relevant knowledge in modern pedagogue to the pupils and students with a view to enhancing new academic momentum in the state.

He disclosed this in Abeokuta in television programme anchored in a Yoruba, “Oju Koro” on Ogun State Television (OGTV), where he stated that on assumption to the office, the Commission deployed a strategy to pay unscheduled visits to schools, based on the dwindling academic standard in the state. According to Ifede, the strategy became necessary in order to transform the state’s education sector and bolster teachinglearning quality and standard towards achieving accelerated academic development. He, however, regretted that several schools were being deprived of quality and adequate teachers, a development which the TESCOM boss hinted, gave birth to the expedience of employing new teachers, under “Ogun Teach” scheme. Ifede said that the teachers to be recruited under the scheme would teach for two years before they could be considered or absorbed as full-fledged staff.

“We have taken the decision to employ teachers with maximum education qualifications in order to allow education thrive in the state,” Ifede said, even as he advised education stakeholders to involve old students’ associations, communities, and parents to execute projects that would advance education in the state as this would go a long way in assisting the state government in its ongoing transformation.

He, therefore, commended the present administration for its determination to revive the education system, which he said, was already gaining momentum.

