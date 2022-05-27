Ogun to engage stakeholders over SMEs grant

Ogun State government is set to support Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) across the state with a N1 billion operational grant through the Ogun State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (OGUNCARES). Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made this known in Abeokuta during a stakeholders’ engagement session organised for entrepreneurs in Ogun East and Ogun Central senatorial districts, at Ijebu-Ode Local Government secretarial and Lafenwa, respectively.

Okubadejo, who is also the chairman, State Steering Committee for OGUN CARES, represented by the Programme Manager for the MSE Operational Grant delivery platform, Ms. Sola Arobieke, stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun, in partnership with the Federal Government and the World Bank, is providing the operational grant aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on micro and small enterprise.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by Media PR/Lead, OG-CARES, RA3.2. Mr. Ismail Oladipo, said the initiative is in recognition of the present administration’s significant contribution to the growth of economy of the state, particularly in the area of job creation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...