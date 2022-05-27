News

Ogun to engage stakeholders over SMEs grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State government is set to support Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) across the state with a N1 billion operational grant through the Ogun State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (OGUNCARES). Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made this known in Abeokuta during a stakeholders’ engagement session organised for entrepreneurs in Ogun East and Ogun Central senatorial districts, at Ijebu-Ode Local Government secretarial and Lafenwa, respectively.

Okubadejo, who is also the chairman, State Steering Committee for OGUN CARES, represented by the Programme Manager for the MSE Operational Grant delivery platform, Ms. Sola Arobieke, stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun, in partnership with the Federal Government and the World Bank, is providing the operational grant aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on micro and small enterprise.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by Media PR/Lead, OG-CARES, RA3.2. Mr. Ismail Oladipo, said the initiative is in recognition of the present administration’s significant contribution to the growth of economy of the state, particularly in the area of job creation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nwodo: I’ve never indicted IPOB for killings in S’East

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Former Minister of Information, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has dissociated himself from social media reports in which he purportedly accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of masterminding the killings and insecurity in the South East region of the country.   A certain social media platform claimed that Nwodo had, in 2019, absolved the killer […]
News

From Nov 8, fully vaccinated foreigners can enter US without restrictions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States government says it will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers from November 8. Kevin Munoz, the White House Assistant Press Secretary, announced the development via a tweet on Friday. According to the US government, the new policy applies to both international air and land travel. “The US’ new travel […]
News Top Stories

Why govs kick against LGs’ autonomy, by el-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Govs direct states’ AGs to review Water Bill, others Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, has said that corruption and lack of a credible audit system have been the main reasons some state governors are against local government autonomy in the country. The governor, who gave this indication, when delegates of the 25th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica