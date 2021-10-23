Ogun to enroll 1.5 million tax payers from informal sector in 6 years

The Inspector of Taxes Forum in Ogun State said it has tabled a proposal before the state government on how the state can generate additional N21 billion as revenue from 1.5 million tax payers from the informal sector within six years.

The forum submitted that for the state to meet its financial obligations in the face of dwindling revenue allocation from the Federal government, the state must look inward to improve its Internally Generate Revenue (IGR) by developing innovations that will bring more tax payers into the state’s revenue net.

The Chairman of the forum, Adeleke Alaba Asiwaju, disclosed this to journalists at the weekend, during the second year anniversary of the forum in Abeokuta, the state capital. Asiwaju noted that 90 per cent of revenue generated by the state is from salary earners in the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) sector, while operators of the informal sector, the self-employed and the super rich who form the bulk of the working population in the state pay little or no tax. He said the state can bring in 1.5 million new tax payers from the informal sector into the tax net and generate additional N21billion as revenue within the period in view.

Asiwaju appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to consider tax inspectors for appointment as Permanent Secretaries and other top positions in the state civil service, saying since the creation of the state, only two tax inspectors had been appointed as permanent secretaries. “Tax Inspectors are the economic backbone of the Ogun state government. We humbly appeal to the current administration to consider us for appointment into the post of Permanent Secretary and other top positions whenever the opportunity arises”, Asiwaju said. “We are trying to bring those in the informal sector into the tax net of Ogun State. Our target is to enroll at least 1.5million tax payers from the informal sector into the state tax net.”

