Ogun to generate N19bn IGR through tax

Worried by dwindling revenue from the federal government to states, the Inspector of Taxes Forum in Ogun State yesterday proposed ways the state government would generate additional N19billion tax from operators of the informal sector.

The forum, said the proposal would help the state boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the face of economic downturn occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the forum, Adeleke Asiwaju disclosed that the forum was working on how the state would capture 1,500 operators from the informal sector into the tax net of the state.

Asiwaju, who spoke at his inauguration ceremony as the new chairman of the forum expressed worry that the Finance Act 2020 would drastically reduce revenue generation of both the Federal and the state governments.

