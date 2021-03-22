News

Ogun to generate N19bn IGR through tax

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Worried by dwindling revenue from the federal government to states, the Inspector of Taxes Forum in Ogun State yesterday proposed ways the state government would generate additional N19billion tax from operators of the informal sector.

 

The forum, said the proposal would help the state boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the face of economic downturn occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Chairman of the forum, Adeleke Asiwaju disclosed that the forum was working on how the state would capture 1,500 operators from the informal sector into the tax net of the state.

Asiwaju, who spoke at his inauguration ceremony as the new chairman of the forum expressed worry that the Finance Act 2020 would drastically reduce revenue generation of both the Federal and the state governments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Protests: INEC postpones October 31 by-elections indefinitely

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Nigeria’s electoral body has postponed the October 31 byelections scheduled in 11 states indefinitely.   National Commissioner of the Independent Na-tional Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday in Abuja, said the postponement was “in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral […]
News

Kukah: Nobody stands to gain anything if Nigeria breaks up      

Posted on Author Reporter

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic diocese, Matthew Kukah, says nobody stands to gain anything if Nigeria breaks up. Kukah said during a virtual interview with Toyin Falola, academic and historian, on Sunday. He said as Nigerians, we are bound together and nobody should pretend we are not. “I don’t think any Nigerian, in his right sense, […]
News

Gani Adams to Biden: It is a new dawn for Americans

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has joined other world leaders to congratulate the United States of America President- elect, Mr. Joe Biden, saying the victory was well-deserved. Adams in his congratulatory letter signed personally described Biden’s victory as a hard, long walk to victory, admitting that American celebration was really worth the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica