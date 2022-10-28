News

Ogun to install CCTV cameras in schools

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government yesterday revealed plans to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in public schools. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu said the cameras would help in monitoring infrastructure as well as teaching and learning activities from the ministry.

Arigbabu stated this during a sensitisation programme organised for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Abeokuta. According to him, the installation of the cameras will start in the 42 flagship schools. Arigbabu also said the state government administration decided to introduce a STEM Intensive Teaching Methodology to senior secondary schools through Progressive Science Initiative (PSI) and Progressive Mathematics Initiative (PMI) to further impart the learners. The commissioner said: “The state is in process of installing cameras in schools, starting with the 42 flagship schools, to monitor activities in schools directly from the ministry.”

 

Our Reporters

