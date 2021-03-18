Health

Ogun to involve more adolescents in family planning

The Ogun state government said its family planning programme will capture more adolescents so as to reduce unplanned pregnancy and prevent unsafe abortion. The government has also expressed worry over the increasing cases of adolescent pregnancy. The Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Health Care Board (OGPHECADEB), Dr. Elijah Ogunsola disclosed this during a meeting with Technical Working Group and other partners in Family Planning and Reproductive Health sector aimed to review the 2016 to 2018 Family Planning Blueprint.

The meeting was also held to draft the year 2020 to 2024 blueprints, a strategic plan document for family planning to serve as a guide for the implementation of family planning programmes in the state. Ogunsoladisclosedthatthestategovernmenthas set up adolescent section in all the primary healthcare facilities in the state for adolescents to seek adviceand supportregardingtheir reproductivehealth.

He said, “Ogun State being a front liner in family planning has been proactive and we have what we call the costed implementation plan (CIP), that is like an advocacy, too for us. CIPis a multi-year roadmap designed to support agovernmentinachievingitsfamilyplanninggoals.

“The document contains what we actually need to provide comprehensive family planning service for our women. But the one we had expired in 2018 and we have been trying to make the move to ensure we review what we did from 2016 to 2018 plan and move forwards the current realities.

“In 2018 there was no COVID-19; now we have the pandemic affecting services. So, we need to go back to the CIP which is like our Bible for family planning for us to put it in perspective regarding what we need to reach every woman of child bearing age.” “The major population of the world is basically the adolescents and we have not been able to capture them well, especially in terms of family planning. But in this current one we are going to ensure we focus on adolescent family planning.

“We are going to ensure that adolescents take the best decisions about their reproductive health and we hope in the future it is going to reduce deaths from unsafe abortion and also reduce incidents of infertility by the time they get married.” “Adolescents in Ogun State, whether in an urban area or rural area or in a hard to reach area,reproductivehealtheducationwillgetacrosstothem.”

The State Programme Coordinator for The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Mrs Busola Oyeyemi said, the outbreakof COVID-19pandemicprovidedthestatethe opportunity to reach out to adolescents and women of childbearingageinuptakingfamilyplanningmethods. She expressed the optimism that the 2020 – 2024 family planning blueprints would capture more women and adolescents.

