Ogun to launch MSMEs Development Fund

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, will soon be launched in the state.

The governor disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state will be launched with the view to encouraging and promoting digital economy.

The trade fair was organised by the Ogun State Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) withthesupport of the state government.

Abiodun noted that trade fair has grown beyond just a meeting point for business communities, but a veritable platform that affords operators of MSMEs, manufacturers, businessmenand women, managers of corporate organizationsandthegovernment

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the promotion of a private sector driven economy, industrial development, investment friendly environment, commercial activities and empowerment and promotion of MSMEs in the state.

