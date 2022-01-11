Education

Ogun to partner ICT firm on digital education

Posted on

As part of efforts towards boosting the learning and development of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in schools, the Ogun State Government has declared its readiness to partner an ICT firm, Microsoft Nigeria Limited on digital education. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this during a strategic partnership meeting on digital transformation in education, where he noted that the state was committed to using technology in enhancing the education sector. Arigbabu, who stated that the need for technology transformation in schools could not be overemphasised due to its ability to help slow learners and allow all forms of flexibility, called on all stakeholders to work together with the government and use technology to drive the sector to an enviable position. “We acknowledge the partnerships of the ministry with Microsoft in the area of digital learning, which include Microsoft 365 Activation for Ogun MOEST in April 2020; COVID-19 Pre-Resumption Training of 10,000 teachers; school managers and School Health Workers on Teams among others,” he said. The Commissioner pointed out that the state was the first in the country to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with Microsoft Nigeria Limited in establishing and promoting digital learning based on its unflinching interest in e-learning. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, in his remarks, commended Microsoft for its unwavering support to the state, even as she enjoined teachers, school administrators, education management staff and other stakeholders in the education sector to embrace ICT. Earlier, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr. Ezekiel Adewunmi said that “the essence of the meeting was to extend and expand the scope of partnership between the ministry and Microsoft, aimed at bringing forward key and strategic initiatives for the digital education transformation.” On his part, the Country Manager of Microsoft Nigeria Limited, and Customer Success Manager (Modern Classroom), Mrs. Ola Williams and Mr. Babatunde Vaughan, respectfully said that the Microsoft Education Framework is a guide for education leaders to navigate the complexity of transformation impacting every aspect of the mission. This was as they also added that it facilitates the process of envisioning what is possible and developing a strategy to achieve it.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

