Ogun to partner ICT firm on digital education

As part of efforts towards boosting the learning and development of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in schools, the Ogun State Government has declared its readiness to partner an ICT firm, Microsoft Nigeria Limited on digital education. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this during a strategic partnership meeting on digital transformation in education, where he noted that the state was committed to using technology in enhancing the education sector. Arigbabu, who stated that the need for technology transformation in schools could not be overemphasised due to its ability to help slow learners and allow all forms of flexibility, called on all stakeholders to work together with the government and use technology to drive the sector to an enviable position. “We acknowledge the partnerships of the ministry with Microsoft in the area of digital learning, which include Microsoft 365 Activation for Ogun MOEST in April 2020; COVID-19 Pre-Resumption Training of 10,000 teachers; school managers and School Health Workers on Teams among others,” he said. The Commissioner pointed out that the state was the first in the country to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with Microsoft Nigeria Limited in establishing and promoting digital learning based on its unflinching interest in e-learning. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, in his remarks, commended Microsoft for its unwavering support to the state, even as she enjoined teachers, school administrators, education management staff and other stakeholders in the education sector to embrace ICT. Earlier, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr. Ezekiel Adewunmi said that “the essence of the meeting was to extend and expand the scope of partnership between the ministry and Microsoft, aimed at bringing forward key and strategic initiatives for the digital education transformation.” On his part, the Country Manager of Microsoft Nigeria Limited, and Customer Success Manager (Modern Classroom), Mrs. Ola Williams and Mr. Babatunde Vaughan, respectfully said that the Microsoft Education Framework is a guide for education leaders to navigate the complexity of transformation impacting every aspect of the mission. This was as they also added that it facilitates the process of envisioning what is possible and developing a strategy to achieve it.
Related Articles
Prof. Akinwumi emerges VC Federal Varsity, Lokoja
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja A Professor of History, Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State. Akinwumi, who was presented to Council and Senate of the university, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor Nasarawa State University. Akinwumi, who hails from Kogi State, will replace Prof. Angela […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ninalowo hailed as Lagos tertiary institutions get new councils
New Governing Councils have been constituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the four stateowned tertiary institutions in Lagos state. The institutions are the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin; Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) in Epe. This was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Principal to students: Your future in your hands, own up to it
Amid frills and fanfare, the management, staff and students of Molaks High School, Ifako/Ijaiye, Lagos, rolled out the drums last week to bid the outgoing students farewell after completing their six years of toiling in the school. It was at the 19th graduation/ valedictory service organised to celebrate the towering achievements of theschoolaswellasacademic successandmoralexcellence of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)