Ogun to partner NNPC to revive natural gas project

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday revealed that his administration has concluded plans to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to revive the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) and the deep sea port projects in Ogun Waterside Local government area of the state. Abiodun also disclosed that the State is presently working in partnership with the United Kingdom and the South African government to create a Forest Reserve in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the State.

The governor made these revelations at different points while presenting the APC flags to the chairmanship candidates for the July 24 local government elections. Presenting the flag to the chairmanship candidate in Ogun Waterside, Mudasiru Adekunle, the governor said, the local government “hosts the deepest seaport not only in Nigeria, but also in the West African sub-region”.

