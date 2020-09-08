Ogun to reopen schools September 21

Ogun State government yesterday announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

This is coming almost six months after schools were shutdown in the state as part of effort curb spread of COVID-19. Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, disclosed that this second phase of the reopening of schools would be extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges and Tertiary Institutions.

However, the governor warned school administrators to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines which included provision of sick bays/isolation rooms in schools, training and designation of some teachers as first line responders and provision of face masks and infrared thermometers. Other guideline provisions included adequate hand-washing facilities and alcohol-based sanitisers for students and teachers in all schools and suspension of general assembly.

The statement reads: “However, as part of the efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations, the schools hours are staggered as follows for public schools. “Primary 1 to primary 3 – 8.00am to 11.00am, Primary 4 to Primary 6 – 12.00noon to 3.00pm, JSS 1 to JSS3 – 8.00am to 11.00am, SS1 to SS3 – 12.00noon to 3.00pm.

“Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00am to 2.00pm Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening. “Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID- 19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

“Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September, 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.” The governor had earlier announced automatic promotion of students to the next class. He also directed that primary six students in public primary schools should be automatically placed in JSS1 of public secondary school.

Abiodun said: “Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education.”

