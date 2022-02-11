Ogun to sanction religious organisations, others over noise pollution

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment has warned religious organisations against noise pollution. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Farouk Akintunde, issued the warning during an enforcement tour of Sango/ Ota and its environs, saying any erring organisation would be sanctioned.

In a statement by Ogun Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) Press Officer, Mrs. Busola Morakinyo, Akintunde, said the Dapo Abiodun administration would not condone infringements on the rights of citizens, maintaining that every religious organisation must operate in compliance with the laws of the constitution. He told residents to report any erring group to the ministry whenever the need arises.

