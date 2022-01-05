Ogun to sanction schools admitting students expelled over assault on teachers

The Ogun State government yesterday threatened to sanction owners of private schools in the state that are admitting students expelled from public schools for assaulting teachers. The government vowed to name and shame any culpable pupil found engag-ing in violent activities in public schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, stated this at a press conference in Abeokuta to unveil strategies mapped out to tackle juvenile delinquency in schools. The commissioner said this became imperative following a series of crime being committed in public schools in the state. Recall that some pupils in public schools reportedly attacked their teachers, while some were caught smoking weed and others engaged in a fight which led to the closure of some schools last year. Arigbagbu said the government would not only announce erring students publicly as a deterrent to others, but will also reward and award best-behaved pupils who have distinguished themselves in academics and character.

