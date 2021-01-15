News

Ogun to upgrade SDC to Public Service College

The Secretary to Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, has said that government will continue to build on the existing structures, in order to allow the public/civil servants best among the comity of States public servants.

Talabi who made this known during the assessment tour of the Staff DevelopmentCentre, Abeokuta, said government was planning to renovate the Centre for training of workers from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, not leaving out workers from the 20 Local Government Areas of the State. He said that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration would ensure development of its workforce for optimal performance, as the civil servants were the engine room of any government.

He added that government would soon upgrade the Staff Development Centre (SDC) to a full fledged Public Service College (PSC), so as to allow civil servants in the State conduct its own examination without resting on any external bodies.

“We have seen the place, we are going to articulate the vision and unveil the strategy of government. We are returning the centre to its previous glory, to further increase the level of knowledge and understanding of our workforce,” he said. Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the Commission would work out modalities with the office of the Head of Service and Bureau of Establishments and Training to achieve the goal.

