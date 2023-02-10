News

Ogun Trade Fair: Dangote promises self-sufficiency in business operation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dangote Group yesterday held its Special Day at the on-going 13th Gateway International Trade fair in Abeokuta, Ogun State with a pledge to ensure Nigeria attains selfsufficiency in all the economic sectors where it operates. This is even as the Ogun State Government lauded the management of the Dangote Group for its investments in the state which has lifted the economic fortune of the state. The company also hosted members of the Ogun State bricklayers and block moulders associations to a practical demonstration of the right application of different grades of Cement to mark the day.

It was a beehive of activities at the Company’s stand as visitors and customers thronged the pavilion to take advantage of the pocket friendly prices at the fair to buy Dangote products. This is just as intending retailers and distributors also took time to enquire about the process of registration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PIA: They’ll be no job losses Sylva tells DPR, PPPRA, PEF workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured workers at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) their jobs were secured, despite the scrapping of the agencies necessitated by the Petroleum industry Act (PIA). Sylva, who gave the assurances while visiting the […]
News

PSC promotes 745 senior officers, approves placements

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Wednesday, approved the promotion of 745 senior police officers. The Commission said it considered and approved proper placement for five commissioners of police and one deputy commissioner. It also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers. A statement by the Commission’s […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections exceed 55,000 with 100 new confirmed cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria crossed the 55,000 mark on Sunday as 100 new cases were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Sunday, September 6. According to the breakdown, Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica