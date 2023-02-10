Ogun Trade Fair: Dangote promises self-sufficiency in business operation

Dangote Group yesterday held its Special Day at the on-going 13th Gateway International Trade fair in Abeokuta, Ogun State with a pledge to ensure Nigeria attains selfsufficiency in all the economic sectors where it operates. This is even as the Ogun State Government lauded the management of the Dangote Group for its investments in the state which has lifted the economic fortune of the state. The company also hosted members of the Ogun State bricklayers and block moulders associations to a practical demonstration of the right application of different grades of Cement to mark the day.

It was a beehive of activities at the Company’s stand as visitors and customers thronged the pavilion to take advantage of the pocket friendly prices at the fair to buy Dangote products. This is just as intending retailers and distributors also took time to enquire about the process of registration.

