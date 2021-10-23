Ogun traders protest irregularities in reconstruction of 3,000 shops razed by fire

One year after over 3,000 shops were razed by fire at the popular Sabo, Akarigbo market in Sagamu, Ogun State, the victims of the inferno yesterday protested what they described as irregularities in the reconstruction of the shops by the state government. The market was razed down on January 28, 2020, leaving properties worth millions of naira destroyed. Governor Dapo Abiodun during a visit to assess the level of damage at the market had promised to reconstruct the shops. However, the state government reconstructed only 188 out of the over 3,000 shops, but the traders expressed concern that the development had the potentials of plunging the market into crisis. The traders, who are mostly women, said over 3,000 open stores and lockup shops destroyed by the inferno.
