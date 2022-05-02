News

Ogun traditionalists seek power to tackle land grabbers

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Traditionalists have called on the Ogun State Government to review the landgrabbing law to empower the traditional institution to resolve land disputes using the traditional methods.

 

According to them, this has become necessary to tackle land grabbers wreaking havoc in different parts of the state.

 

The traditionalists made the call at a meeting with a real estate developer, Osokoya Morenikeji, at the palace of the Tami of Odogbolu, Oba Leke Oludipe, in the Odogbolu Local Government Area.

 

The meeting attended by community leaders, chiefs, traditionalists and others was organised to find a lasting solution to the crisis associated with land disputes. Two traditional rulers have been burnt to death over land disputes in their communities in the last three months

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

