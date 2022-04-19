Ogun trains principals on strategic communication, others

Towards better management and quality delivery of an impactful education system in public secondary schools, the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has trained at least 503 principals across the four divisions of the state.

The Chairman, TESCOM, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, while declaring open the training, tagged: “Up skilling: Critical Measures in Critical Times,” in Abeokuta, said the exercise was organised for all principals in Remo, Ijebu, Yewa, and Egba Divisions on strategic measures to make school environment more conducive for teachers and students while carrying out their roles and responsibilities.

He said the training was necessitated given the rate at which parents and students beat teachers in the school premises, adding that in the present school administrators need to know ways of communicating with the students strategically without stress, and the right leadership style needed to acquire for better management of secondary schools.

Also, the Chairman Training Committee, who is the Commissioner III in TESCOM, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi attributed lack of home training on the part of the students to their unruly behaviour, saying the training would re-engineer and put to shape the communication skills between the school administrators and the students.

He, therefore, commended the present administration for approving the training, and expressed optimism that training for vice principals, teaching and non-teaching staff across the state would secure the approval of the governor.

In their presentations, the facilitators, Bishop Olufemi Jesunaike, Dr. Solomon Sokunbi, and Dr. Toyin Makinde challenged the principals on the need to leave legacies worthy of emulation for their subordinates and to consistently monitor their health, in order to achieve optimal goals in their careers.

