Education

Ogun trains principals on strategic communication, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Towards better management and quality delivery of an impactful education system in public secondary schools, the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has trained at least 503 principals across the four divisions of the state.

 

The Chairman, TESCOM, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, while declaring open the training, tagged: “Up skilling: Critical Measures in Critical Times,” in Abeokuta, said the exercise was organised for all principals in Remo, Ijebu, Yewa, and Egba Divisions on strategic measures to make school environment more conducive for teachers and students while carrying out their roles and responsibilities.

 

He said the training was necessitated given the rate at which parents and students beat teachers in the school premises, adding that in the present school  administrators need to know ways of communicating with the students strategically without stress, and the right leadership style needed to acquire for better management of secondary schools.

 

Also, the Chairman Training Committee, who is the Commissioner III in TESCOM, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi attributed lack of home training on the part  of the students to their unruly behaviour, saying the training would re-engineer and put to shape the communication skills between the school administrators and the students.

 

He, therefore, commended the present administration for approving the training, and expressed optimism that training for vice principals, teaching and non-teaching staff across the state would secure the approval of the governor.

 

In their presentations, the facilitators, Bishop Olufemi Jesunaike, Dr. Solomon Sokunbi, and Dr. Toyin Makinde challenged the principals on the need to leave legacies worthy of emulation for their subordinates and to consistently monitor their health, in order to achieve optimal goals in their careers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Anxiety heightens over brutality, cultism in schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Govt’ll leave no stone unturned to unravel controversy – Lagos   NAPTAN: Those found culpable should be punished   Stakeholders: Criminal charges should be pressed against schools, collaborators   BRUTALITY Stakeholders are expressing anxiety over the trend of bullying in schools, especially private schools, calling for stringent action by the government to end such threat […]
Education

VC unveils ‘road map’ for MOUAU’s transformation

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The newly appointed Vice- Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has unfolded a new road map that will not only reposition the university, but also take it to its loftier heights.   This is as he pledged his administration readiness and commitment to leave the […]
Education

Ondo frowns at breach of COVID-19 protocols, threatens to close down schools

Posted on Author Reporter

Adewale Momoh, Akure     Ondo State government has threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID-19 protocols across the state. While vowing to close down any school that fails to uphold and enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocols, the State Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, lamented that the pandemic was being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica