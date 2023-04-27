Ogun trains tourism officers in skills acquisition

The Ogun State Government has trained no fewer than 100 tourism officers to improve their productivity by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, values and competency for effective service delivery. The tourism officers were drawn from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Speaking at the opening of the one-day programme on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo said the skills and knowledge gained by workers would not only help them to build on their professional competence but would allow them to feel valued. She said the training was necessary to enable the tourism officers to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge which would help them conform to international best practices. The commissioner said the ministry has commenced the expansion of the scope of tourism in the state with the aim of bringing in more investments through Public-Private Partnerships. Adeleye-Oladapo said: “Any organisation that does not believe in capacity building has already failed. Wherever you find yourself, there is a need to upgrade yourself in order to conform with today’s reality and with international best practices.
