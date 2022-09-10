News

Ogun: Truck crushes pregnant woman, minor to death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A pregnant and a minor woman on Friday crushed to death by a truck at Adewusi village along Abeokuta – Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the truck, laden with cement, lost control and rammed into a building, killing two and injuring four other occupants of the building.

The accident involved a DAF Truck with registration number, BDJ 112 XF. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi disclosed that the truck was travelling to Ibadan from Ewekoro when the driver lost control and rammed into the building. He attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding leading to loss of control which made the truck driver rammed into the building. Akinbiyi disclosed that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Odeda General Hospital. According to him; “corpses of the pregnant woman and minor, male have been deposited at Odeda General Hospital mogue while the remaining accident victims rescued to Ajitola Hospital at Kila, for medical treatment.’’

 

Our Reporters

