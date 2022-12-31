News

Ogun: Two brothers held for kidnapping woman, 9-year-old son for money ritual

Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde for allegedly kidnapping a 45-year-old woman, Taye Oluwole and her nineyear- old son, Remilekun Oluwole, for money ritual.

The suspects were arrested on Friday in Igbo Obe area of Oja Odan, Yewa North Local government area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The suspects, according to Oyeyemi, were arrested while trying to sell the victims for N600,000. According to him, “the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Oja Odan divisional head- quarters that the two brothers were negotiating on the telephone to sell a human being either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants it for money making ritual. “The supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto, then informed the Baale (village head) of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the Baale quickly informed the police.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the police to play along with them in order to save the would-be victim. “On December 27, the suspects called the supposed buyer, Jacob Olorunto, and informed him that they have two human beings, a woman and her male child for sale. “They negotiated and settled for six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) as the price for the two persons. “On December 29, one of the suspects, Ayomide Babatunde, went to Ilaro and lured his 45 year-old woman-friends, Taye Oluwole, to follow him to Oja Odan with her nine-yearold son, Remilekun Oluwole, in order to celebrate New Year with his father.

“The woman innocently agreed to follow him, and along the road, they stopped over to pick the second suspect, Gbenga Babatunde. “The two suspects from there took the victims to Igbo Obe area of Oja Odan to meet the supposed buyer, Jacob Olorunto, but they were rounded up by policemen in collaboration with some youths in the area about 12:30 midnight, while the woman and her son were rescued.” He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

 

